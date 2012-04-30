FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares suffer as Spain in recession
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

European shares suffer as Spain in recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - European stocks snapped a four-session rally on Monday, with news of a recession in Spain putting the euro zone’s economic and debt problems back in the spotlight and charts pointing to more market weakness as long as a key resistance level holds.

Spain’s IBEX index finished April down 12.7 percent in its worst monthly showing in nearly 1-1/2 years.

“On a macro front, or political front, in Europe things aren’t looking so great ... I am cautious in the short term,” James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts, said.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone bluechips closed down 1.5 percent at 2,308.28 points on Monday, continuing to underperform the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which fell 0.6 percent, cushioned by the presence of Nordic stocks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.