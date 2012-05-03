European shares erase gains on ECB, U.S. data

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - European equities erased early gains to close broadly flat on Thursday, as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank measures to stimulate growth eclipsed strong corporate earnings, raising the prospect of more market weakness

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.06 percent at 1,044.27 points.

The index had risen as much as 1 percent in intraday trade, bolstered by forecast-beating results from the likes of BMW . But a weaker-than-expected U.S. ISM services index and comments from the European Central Bank signalling it had not considered cutting interest rates this month sparked a sharp turnaround in the market in late trade.

“The fact it (further easing) wasn’t even discussed has disappointed the market a bit,” said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.