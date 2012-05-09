FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall as Greece and Spain worries grow
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

European shares fall as Greece and Spain worries grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - European shares provisionally ended at their lowest level in four months on Wednesday, as growing political uncertainty in Greece and concerns over the Spanish banking system hit markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.4 percent at 1,013.55 points, paring back some of its losses towards the end of the session but still at levels not seen since January.

The Spanish stock market was down by 2.8 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent, France’s CAC-40 index shed 0.2 percent while Germany’s DAX was up 0.5 percent.

“There are fears that what’s happened in Greece will take place in Spain,” said Adrian Redmond, senior trader at London-based trading firm JN Financial.

“People should put on a tin hat for the next few days - it’s going to be choppy,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.