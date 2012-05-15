FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares led to 2012 closing low by banks
May 15, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

European shares led to 2012 closing low by banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - European shares provisionally closed at their lowest level since the start of 2012, led by a fresh slide in euro zone banks, after attempts to form a government in Greece collapsed.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended down 0.7 percent at 996.85 points - the first time it had ended below the 1,000 point level since Dec. 29. It had earlier fallen to an intraday low of 993.05 points.

“We’ve got a downwards and sideways stance on the market,” said Hartmann Capital equities and derivatives sales trader Basil Petrides. “At the moment, a lot of money is being sidelined. People don’t really know where to put it,” he added.

Euro zone banking stocks led fallers across the region, down 3.7 percent, with France’s Credit Agricole the worst hit, down 7 percent.

In Athens, the benchmark stock index fell 3.6 percent to its lowest level in 20 years, while in Spain, firmly in bond market sights as fears of fresh contagion grow, the IBEX was down 1.6 percent, its lowest level in around 9 years.

