May 17, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

European shares eye worst weekly fall in 6 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - European shares were heading for their steepest weekly loss since November after falling for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as the spectre of an escalating banking crisis in Spain fuelled further concerns about a euro zone break-up.

Shares in nationalised Spanish bank Bankia fell 13.5 percent following a newspaper report - later denied by the government - that customers had withdrawn 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) from the lender over the past week, sparking speculation about a run on the troubled bank.

The report added to fears that an expensive, government-led reform of the Spanish banking sector would push the country’s finances to unsustainable levels.

“The contagion risk exists and it is real,” a London-based banks analyst said. “While the noise of the day is around a possible run on banks deposits, I think a run on the country has been going on for months in the debt markets and private capital is already exiting Spain.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower at 982.34 points, a fresh five-month closing low, while the euro zone banking index ended at a new all-time trough of 79.50 points after falling 2.6 percent.

