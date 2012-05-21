FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares snap week-long losing streak
May 21, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

European shares snap week-long losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - European equities rebounded on Monday, with investors seeing value after the steep retreat to five-month lows and taking heart from global politicians’ weekend pledge to combat financial turmoil and prevent a euro zone break up.

The overall mood in the market, however, remained cautious, with globally-orientated markets and companies favoured over those more reliant on the health of Europe.

The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.6 percent to provisionally close at 976.2 points, breaking a week-long losing streak and recovering from a five-month low of 964.66.

“Both Europe and UK have sold off quite dramatically so there is potential for a floor ... We are not seeing as bad a scenario as some people,” said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, who has started buying back into UK and euro zone equities.

