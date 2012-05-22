Stimulus expectations boost European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.9 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.1 pct

* Indexes post biggest daily gain since mid-April

* Stimulus hopes in Europe, China boost cylical stocks

* Charts show indexes remain stuck in declining trend

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European stocks recorded their biggest daily gain in a month on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that Europe and China would take measures to foster economic growth, although lingering political uncertainty kept investors on edge.

Traders said buyers were coming back to knocked-down cyclical stocks ahead of a European Union summit on Wednesday, which was expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe’s economy, such as EU ‘project bonds’ to finance infrastructure in troubled euro debtor states.

Basic resources and construction materials stocks surged 3.3 percent and 3 percent, also helped by a Chinese media report saying Beijing would fast-track approvals for infrastructure investment.

Automotive shares, which tend to perform in tandem with the economy, rallied 3 percent, with domestic plays such as Fiat and Renault up over 6 percent, gaining roughly twice as much as exporters Daimler and BMW .

The use of EU funding to stimulate the region’s economy is championed by France’s new president, Francois Hollande, but it is likely to meet resistance from Europe’s paymaster, Germany.

“The G8 (meeting last weekend) showed there is the political will to save the euro and people are now waiting for some concrete measures, such as the project bonds,” an institutional sales trader said.

“It will be a long and tricky process so markets can breath a little bit but not take off.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up 18.63 points, or 1.9 percent, at 993.67, while the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 45.78 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,195.94.

Both indexes recorded their biggest one-day rise since mid-April after extending gains in the afternoon, when better-than-expected U.S. housing data provided some hopeful signs about the pace of recovery in the world’s largest economy.

But charts showed share price gains may be shortlived as European indexes were stuck in declining channels, trends formed by prices hitting successively lower tops and bottoms.

“We are waiting for signals in the Euro STOXX 50 to enter a new short position,” Roelof-Jan Van den Akker, a senior technical analyst at ING said.

“Horizontal resistance comes in between 2,185 and 2,255: below that level we should expect the development of a lower top followed by the next sharp sell-off, which could be harsh.”

Van den Akker added the decline could push the index to a support area in the 2,080-2,060 region in a matter of “few days.”

The Euro STOXX 50 was still down around 16 percent since its March high amid an escalating banking and sovereign debt crisis in Spain and, more recently, concerns that an anti-austerity backlash may push Greece out of the euro zone, possibly heralding a break up of the common currency.

LONG-TERM BUYERS

Recent share price declines in European equities provided long-term investors with an opportunity to beef up positions in stocks exposed to growth in other regions, according to Didier Saint-Georges at Carmignac Gestion.

“There is a risk that global growth gets impaired in the coming couple of years because of deleveraging, which is starting to be quite painful in Europe,” said Saint-Georges, who is part of the asset management firm’s investment committee.

“So rather than going into bargain hunting we’d strengthen the portfolio where we think there is good visibility on growth.”

Saint-Georges highlighted consumer products companies exposed to emerging markets, such as French luxury giant LVMH and German high-end car maker BMW, up 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, on Tuesday.

“The key is to be in sectors that are as little exposed as possible to the economic downturn in Europe,” he added.

Paris-based Carmignac, which manages 50 billion euros more or less equally split between bonds and equities, grew more worried about the repercussions of the European crisis towards the end of March.

It then started taking protection against future declines in global equities by selling buy options on the Euro STOXX 50, the U.S. Standard & Poor’s 500 index and South Korea’s Kospi .

The firm also brought the euro exposure of its global equity fund to zero by offloading forward contracts on the common currency, while increasing its exposure to perceived safe havens such as the dollar, the German Bund and U.S. Treasuries.

Carmignac’s views were echoed by Goldman Sachs, which recommended taking “downside protection” on European indexes and the Kospi.

It also tipped Germany’s Dax over France’s CAC-40 and, more in general, stocks exposed to global and emerging market growth over European domestic plays.