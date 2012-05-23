FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares hit by Greece, contagion worries
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

European shares hit by Greece, contagion worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, ending a two-day recovery rally, as fears resurfaced that an EU summit will fail to reach decisive agreement on measures to tackle the region’s economic crisis and prevent contagion if Greece leaves the euro zone.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 2.1 percent at 973.12 points, wiping out much of the gains made during the previous two days.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down by 2.7 percent. Germany’s DAX was down by 2.3 percent while France’s CAC-40 index fell 2.6 percent and the Spanish IBEX slid by 3.3 percent.

“There was no reason for the market to have gone up on Monday and Tuesday. Contagion worries are creeping across the board again and people will be selling the market down unless authorities do something to end the uncertainty,” said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

