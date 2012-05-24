FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rebound, rally seen short-lived
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

European shares rebound, rally seen short-lived

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Investors snapped up heavily sold-off European equities on Thursday, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, but with the Greek crisis still unresolved the rally was seen short-lived.

Euro zone purchasing managers indices (PMIs) pointed to a deeper than expected slowing of activity in the private sector, while the German Ifo showed the possibility of a Greek euro exit knocking confidence in the region’s strongest economy. Although gloomy in itself, the data raised expectations of equities-friendly action from the European Central Bank.

European players also played catch up with U.S. markets, which staged a late session come back on Wednesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.2 percent at 984.08 points, recouping roughly half of the previous session’s drop and recovering from five-month lows of 964.66 set last week.

“In the short term the equity traders can chase the market for a day or two to the upside if they think the ECB is doing something ... However I would not make the conclusion that any bad news is sufficiently priced into equities, this is definitely not the case,” said an equities strategist at a major European bank.

Underlining ongoing concerns, the Greek stock market steeply underperformed, dropping 4.5 percent to its lowest level in over two decades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.