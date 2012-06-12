FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares close up, miners and telecoms rise
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 3:48 PM / 5 years ago

European shares close up, miners and telecoms rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares closed higher on Tuesday, as gains in the telecoms and mining sectors enabled equities markets to rally back from previous session lows.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended up 0.7 percent at 989.79 points, after a volatile session that had seen the index fall by 0.2 percent at one stage.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.3 percent while France’s CAC-40 index rose by 0.1 percent.

Several traders cited evidence of an asset allocation switch by some investors out of safe haven government debt and into equities, while one trader put the pre-close rally down to late afternoon programme trades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.