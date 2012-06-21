FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak economic data drags European shares lower
June 21, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Weak economic data drags European shares lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European shares ended lower in choppy trading on Thursday as weak data from China, Europe and the United States raised fresh concerns about a global slowdown, although expectations of more central bank action to stimulate growth helped limit losses.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 0.4 percent lower at 1,009.91 points as global factory data and U.S. jobless claims all pointed to sluggish economic growth.

“Investors are concerned that the European debt crisis is having a broader ripple effect and today’s macroeconomic figures reinforce that view. Some disappointing corporate updates have also hurt sentiment,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“But disappointing economic numbers are counterbalanced by hopes of further central bank actions. The U.S. Federal Reserve pretty much did overnight what a lot of people had expected, there are very high hopes that the Bank of England will relaunch its quantitative easing programme in early July and the European Central Bank may cut interest rates.”

Cyclical shares lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index down 2.9 percent, autos falling 1.8 percent and tech shares dropping 0.9 percent.

