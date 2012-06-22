FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macro gloom weighs on European shares
June 22, 2012 / 3:42 PM / in 5 years

Macro gloom weighs on European shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a second day on Friday as fresh weak economic data fuelled an extension of the selloff in cyclical shares, leaving the market facing a period of consolidation.

Chemical, basic resources and oil & gas stocks led fallers, shedding between 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent, as data showed German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in over two years in June, coming hard on the heels of a weak manufacturing report from Europe’s largest economy on Thursday .

“We’ve had some worse than expected data, pointing to weaker economic activity in Europe,” said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, adding he would shun all domestic plays and favour defensive stocks or large caps with exposure to emerging markets or the United States.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index provisionally closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,001.70 points.

Euro zone banks, up 0.6 percent, were outperformers after the European Central bank eased its collateral requirements, making it easier for lenders to refinance themselves at a time of funding stress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
