Stimulus hopes underpin European shares
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Stimulus hopes underpin European shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, led by telecoms group Nokia, as the prospect of fresh stimulus measures from central banks continued to underpin the market.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index provisionally closed up 1 percent at 2,458.49 points. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5 percent to 1,095.49 points, although trading volumes were low with London closed for a public holiday.

Traders said comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that the bank should launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus immediately helped buoy markets, as did a belief that the European Central Bank would also act soon.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that governments and central banks seem to have acknowledged that they will intervene. There will be more easing going forward,” said Cyrille Urfer, who heads up asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.

Nokia rose 7.7 percent after analysts said the company is well-placed to benefit from a setback to rival Samsung, which lost a high-profile patent court case to Apple and could see sales of certain products hit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
