European shares buoyed by Japan stimulus move
September 19, 2012

European shares buoyed by Japan stimulus move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Wednesday, led by autos, as the Bank of Japan became the latest central bank to launch fresh stimulus to boost its economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 1,116.52, having fallen 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

The index, which rose to a 14-month high on Friday on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest stimulus programme, is up more than 11 percent so far this year.

“It’s good that (the central banks) have acted - we’ve seen risk assets benefiting from that. But actually if the rally is to continue then we need to see tangible results and we’re unlikely to see that for some time,” Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, said.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise to us if we see the markets pause or slightly pull back over the course of the next few weeks until... we get that confirmation.”

