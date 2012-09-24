FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares retreat on fresh euro zone concerns
September 24, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

European shares retreat on fresh euro zone concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as a drop in German business sentiment and fresh worries over Spain and Greece pushed nervous investors towards more defensive equity sectors such as healthcare stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.3 percent at 1,115.86 points. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 2,557.89 points, curbing a two-month rally.

German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest since early 2010, showing that even the strongest of Europe’s economies is succumbing to a downturn despite pledges of fresh stimulus measures by European Central Bank head Mario Draghi.

Spain is facing increasing pressure for a further bailout, while a German media report that Greece may have a 20 billion euro hole in its state budget also unnerved investors.

“We have been surprised by the rebound (in equities) and by the extent of the rebound. Now we are back to the reality. None of the problems have really been solved despite Draghi’s intervention,” said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
