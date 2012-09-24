European shares retreat on euro zone concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent at 1,115.76

* Euro STOXX 50 closes down 0.7 percent at 2,557.89

* Defensive healthcare, utility sectors rise

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as a drop in German business sentiment and fresh worries over Greece and Spain hit markets and pushed investors towards more defensive equity sectors such as healthcare stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.3 percent at 1,115.76 points. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 2,557.89.

German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest since early 2010, raising fears of recession in Europe’s biggest economy.

Spain is facing increasing pressure to apply for a bailout, while a report in Germany that Greece may have a 20 billion euro ($26 billion) hole in its state budget also unnerved investors.

“We have been surprised by the rebound and by the extent of the rebound. Now we are back to the reality. None of the problems have really been solved despite Draghi’s intervention,” said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.

Markets have rallied since July 26 when European Central Bank head Draghi said he would do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro from the region’s debt crisis. He followed that up on Sept. 6 with a plan to buy government bonds.

Urfer said his equity holding was equally balanced between Europe, the United States and emerging markets. However, he had not “rushed into” financial stocks and was favouring defensive sectors such as utilities or pharmaceuticals.

“We remain relatively cautious. The fundamentals remain extremely challenging for companies,” he said.

The European healthcare and utility sectors, often favoured in times of uncertainty for their relatively high dividend yields and lack of dependency upon the economic growth cycle, outperformed on Monday.

The STOXX European healthcare index rose 0.3 percent while the utility index edged up 0.03 percent, outperforming falls of 1.3 percent on the STOXX euro zone banking index and a 1.5 percent decline on the construction index.

Rafael Molinero, who heads up quantitative hedge fund Molinero Capital Management, said his firm’s models were on average “long” on European equities, betting on further gains.

However, Molinero recently said he had closed some long positions on European stock futures markets, adding that the models had also started generating short positions on a couple of stock futures indexes as well as other markets such as energy futures, betting on falls.

The Euro STOXX 50 index is up around 20 percent since Draghi’s pledge on July 26.

Equity markets got a further boost this month when the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would pump $40 billion into the economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market.

Investors said the new central bank measures would support equities since they would keep benchmark government bond yields at historically low levels.

“I think we are going to hold these levels. Most investors see equities as the place to be. Bond yields are offering nothing for them,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.

BNP Paribas’s equity derivatives team also backed buying Germany’s DAX index, which fell 0.5 percent to 7,413.16 points, saying low interest rates and exchange rates would help German export-led companies.

However, Bastion Capital’s equities head Adrian Slack said the Euro STOXX 50 index had room to fall to 2,470, while the DAX could go down to 7,190 because of lingering worries over the economic outlook.

“It is all rosy in front of the press, but behind closed doors it is a different picture. I am not rushing in to buy at these levels,” he said.