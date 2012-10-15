Spanish bailout prospects boost European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct

* European mutual funds remain cautious, buy little-Nomura

* Corporate cost-saving deals welcomed in tough economy

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European equities edged higher on Monday, supported by signs Spain is moving closer to asking for a bailout, and thus to kick-starting a keenly-awaited central bank rescue plan.

Banks - which have direct exposure to the debt of euro zone sovereigns - gave the biggest boost to the FTSEurofirst 300 index after sources told Reuters that Spain could request the bailout next month.

That would open the door for Spanish bond purchases by the European Central Bank under its pledge to stand by the euro.

Equity investors also welcomed news that Greece hopes to agree a new austerity package, bridging the differences with its lenders at an EU leaders’ meeting this week.

“It seems that there is a constructive mood around in Europe,” said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank. “That’s what the markets want to see.”

The more positive sentiment was supported during the session by data showing U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in September, buoying the outlook for the world’s largest economy and raising the prospect of a boost to sales for European firms operating there.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.5 percent at 1,098.36 points. The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips added 0.7 percent to 2,485.12 points.

Both indices closed just below their respective 50-day moving averages, failing to hold above the key technical levels after breaching them in intra-day trade.

A Spanish bailout request is seen as one factor that could help Europe’s bourses escape the range trading phase in which they have been stuck since the summer rally, fanned by prospects of central bank action, ran out of steam in mid-September.

Without it, sentiment remains cautious, with European mutual funds data from Nomura pointing to a slowdown in selling but as yet no significant sustained buying.

One issue is that the summer stocks rally has pushed up valuations at a time when economic growth and thus corporate earnings remain lacklustre. Euro zone blue chips are now trading at 9.8 times their expected earnings compared to less than 8 times in June, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

“Europe and peripheral look cheap historically, but not that cheap,” said Philip Poole, head of global strategy at HSBC Asset Management.

SYNERGIES WELCOME

The economic headwinds have put the onus on companies to streamline, with investors welcoming initiatives such as plans by Norsk Hydro and Orkla to merge extruded aluminium units.

Shares in Orkla rose 3.4 percent, although Norsk Hydro gave up earlier gains to close 0.6 percent lower.

The top gainer on FTSEurofirst 300 though was troubled Renault, which added 4.3 percent in nearly four times its average daily volumes after sources told Reuters the French car maker plans to step up cooperation with Nissan to double savings.

“More integration, a big synergy target... This makes a nice catalyst for the stock,” said a Paris-based trader.