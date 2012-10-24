European shares halt slide on China data, tech rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.5 pct, halts 3-day fall

* SAP leads tech rally after strong results

* China data boosts materials, oil stocks

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European shares halted a three-day slide on Wednesday as encouraging Chinese data fuelled a rebound in oil and mining stocks, while strong earnings boosted tech shares.

Shares in SAP rose 4.2 percent as the world’s biggest maker of business software reported estimate-beating results, leading a rally in the tech sector and mirroring strong numbers from chip-maker ARM Holdings on Tuesday.

They were among biggest gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,095.16 points, on volume 9 percent greater than the 90-day average.

The index had shed 2.8 percent in the previous three sessions, when the corporate newsflow in Europe and the United States was more negative.

“The volatility we’ve seen has been primarily micro driven,” said Manish Singh, head of investment at Crossbridge Capital.

“These selloffs always have the potential to turn around as soon as the next set of positive earnings hit the tape.”

Singh kept a 295 points year-end target for the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which closed up 0.4 percent at 269.52 points on Wednesday, adding he was considering adding to his positions in energy and mining shares on expectations of global economic recovery.

CHINA BOOST

Energy and basic resources shares rose 1 percent and 0.7 percent on Wednesday after manufacturing data from China signalled a strengthening recovery in the world’s top consumer of raw materials and second-largest economy.

“The latest data out of China is consistent with our economist’s view that the economy is bottoming out,” Morgan Stanley’s equity strategy team said in a note.

“Materials has a greater correlation to MSCI China’s relative performance, although energy benefits from lower relative valuations and is more under-owned.”

Strength in emerging markets helped consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser report better-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, sending the shares up 3.7 percent on 361 percent of its average volume.

Mobile telephone firm Telenor also said it expected a recovery in its key Asian operations in the fourth quarter. The Norwegian firm reported estimate-beating third quarter results, sending the shares up 6.1 percent on 366 percent of their average volume.

The positive newsflow from emerging markets helped investors shrug off data showing German business confidence and activity plummeted in October.

“We’re in a very difficult quarter at the moment,” said Geneva-based Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, which manages about $500 million.

“We closed the third quarter up 9.5 percent and we’re not looking to add to risk at this point.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 6.6 percent in the third quarter on expectations that monetary support from the European Central Bank to struggling countries would help dispel fears of a euro zone breakup.

But Spain’s hesitance to apply for a bailout, which would unlock the ECB’s help, and a gloomy economic outlook in Europe have pushed the index down 2.4 percent from a 14-month high hit in mid-September.