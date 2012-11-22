FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise on emerging market boost
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

European shares rise on emerging market boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a fourth consecutive session in thin volume on Thursday as strong Chinese data boosted mining stocks and robust demand in emerging markets lifted SABMiller.

Basic resources stocks were among the top gainers, up 0.8 percent, after a Chinese private manufacturing index hit a 13-month high, raising expectations of stronger demand from the world’s largest consumer of metals.

“Any time you get positive data out of China and potential for sustained demand, the natural thing is to pick up some mining stocks,” Oliver Stansfied, director of equity sales at Fox Davies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,103.84 points and was up 3.4 percent since last Friday, the best weekly performance since February.

SABMiller topped the index, rising 6.9 percent in brisk volume after the world’s second-biggest brewer reported strong growth in Africa and Latin America, which it expects to continue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.