FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares end flat, telecom stocks fall
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

European shares end flat, telecom stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European stocks closed flat in choppy trade on Friday, as worries that U.S. politicians may fail to strike a deal to avoid growth-curbing austerity measures pushed equities off earlier highs.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit 18-month highs this week, provisionally closed flat at 1,131.88 points.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged lower by 0.2 percent to 2,599.30 points.

Gains in major healthcare stocks were offset by a fall in the telecoms sector. The STOXX 600 telecoms index declined 0.6 percent, dragged down by a 2.7 percent fall in Deutsche Telekom after it cut its dividend.

“I wouldn’t buy the market here. I think the best thing is to sell on rallies,” said Richard Edwards, who heads trading and analytics firm HED Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.