Banks, autos push Europe shares to 1-wk closing high

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, with cyclical stocks posting sharp gains following encouraging Chinese economic data and the setting of a fresh record high by a leading U.S. equity index.

Sectors that generally perform better on signs of any improvement in economic activity were the top gainers, with banking, autos, construction and mining stocks all rising after data showing a surprisingly sharp surge in imports in China, the world’s second largest economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 1.8 percent firmer at 1,186.62 points, the highest close since April 3 and the biggest one-day gain in a month, also helped by the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise to a new all-time high.

Analysts said the European share moves were a knee-jerk reaction to the data, and that the medium-term outlook for stocks remained challenging.

“China’s import figures show the economy is doing well. These numbers are quite positive for the market in the short run, but its impact, especially on commodity stocks, will be neutral in the medium term,” Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.

”We are in a volatile environment and the focus is on earnings. In Europe, we are cautious on the earnings reports of industrial companies, which have a negative outlook because of poor growth in the region and low industrial production.