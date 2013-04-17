FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares sink to four-month low
April 17, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

European shares sink to four-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - European shares fell to their lowest level in around four months on Wednesday, as fresh concerns over the global economic recovery hit markets and led some to expect more weakness in the near-term.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 1.5 percent at 1,147.92 points - its fourth consecutive session of losses that represented its biggest four-day slump in nine months.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also retreated 2.1 percent to 2,555.18 points, after dropping to as low as 2,543.07 points in late trade, a level not seen since last November.

Traders speculated that the German economy, which has been relatively resilient in the wake of the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, could weaken. This added to negative sentiment after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth forecasts on Tuesday.

“The tone’s pretty bearish,” said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner.

Turner said clients had taken out “put” options - used to bet on a future market fall - on the Euro STOXX 50 with strike prices of 2,500 and 2,400 points due to expire in May, implying some investors felt the index could fall to that level by then.

Turner said that if the Euro STOXX 50 futures contract, which was down 2.4 percent at 2,496 points, fell below the 2,491 point level, it could herald a sharper sell-off in coming weeks.

“If we break it, we could see a more aggressive sell-off down to 2,400,” he said.

