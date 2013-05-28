European shares up on Japan, ECB policy comments

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - European shares pushed back up towards recent multi-year highs on Tuesday as pledges of continued monetary policy support from central banks in Japan and Europe calmed jittery investors.

Stocks suffered last week on concern that the U.S. central bank could scale back its stimulus programme, but the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday its expansive monetary policy would stay in place.

That followed similar comments from the European Central Bank on Monday, when UK and U.S. markets had been closed.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.5 percent at 1,248.65 points, having hit a 5-1/2-year high of 1,258.09 last week, led higher by construction & materials and technology stocks.

“Some investors will be nervous out there as we get towards multi-year or record highs... but the reality is that central bankers still remain very supportive indeed,” Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, said.

“When you look at the U.S. (it) is a question of when rather than if (the Federal Reserve will halt its stimulus programme) but I think the markets will be able to deal with that... It’s a sign that the patient can once again stand on its own.”