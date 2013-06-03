FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares bruised by economy concerns
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

European shares bruised by economy concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - European shares eased on Monday, with concerns about the health of the economy in Germany and the United States prompting investors to lock in some profits on the top performers of recent months.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to an unexpected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector last month, boding ill for demand for European goods.

Closer to home, meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund halved its growth forecast for Germany.

The prospects of economic weakness dented expectations for a pick up in earnings, seen as the most likely contender for driving more gains in equities after a 12-month long rally that was aided by central bank policy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.6 percent at 1,208.80 points.

“It’s been quite volatile, and it’s been mostly the areas which have given you very good gains where you’ve seen a lot of profit taking,” said Veronika Pechlaner, head of global equities at Ashburton.

“A more significant potentially could be quite healthy into the summer. If markets would correct by 10 percent or so we would definitely look to add here, selectively.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.