Bank slide drags European shares lower after ECB

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European shares reversed early gains to close lower on Thursday, led by banks, after the European Central Bank said the economic outlook remained weak and failed to satisfy those hoping for fresh policy action.

European banks fell 2 percent after ECB President Mario Draghi ruled out unconventional measures such as negative interest rates in the near future and said the euro zone economy would contract 0.6 percent this year.

“Draghi’s comments, and his discussion of the cutting of growth forecasts, turned the market, but we could see some people entering the market to steady us at these lows,” Dan Reed, head of contracts for difference trading at Beaufort Securities, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower at 1,180.22, taking its falls over the last two weeks to 6.2 percent.

The regional underperformers were Italian stocks, with the FTSE MIB dropping 2.6 percent, led lower by financials after the ECB news helped push sovereign yields higher.

Italian 10-year yields are on course for their biggest one-day rise since March 27, hitting banks, which are the main holders of its sovereign debt.

Italy’s leading lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo took most points of the blue-chip index, while smaller peer Monte Paschi di Siena led the FTSE MIB lower with a 8.1 percent fall.