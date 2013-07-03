FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares led lower by banks on Portugal turmoil
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

European shares led lower by banks on Portugal turmoil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - European shares were dragged lower by banking stocks on Wednesday, after political turmoil in Portugal saw the country’s bourse post its worst day in two years and threatened to reignite the euro zone debt crisis.

Fuelling the rush to the exit for many investors was a fresh batch of weak data overnight from China, which hit the mining sector, and political crisis in Egypt.

Euro zone banks fell 1.8 percent, the biggest sectoral faller, after the Portuguese government called emergency talks on its future. That pushed bond yields over 8 percent and sent the blue-chip PSI 20 down 5.2 percent.

Doubts over Greece’s ability to fulfil the conditions of its bailout added to concerns about a debt-crisis flare-up.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 0.7 percent lower, down 7.74 points, at 1,151.03, with banks knocking 2.8 points off the index.

“Banks are down because of their exposure to the bond markets, and cyclicals are suffering too. What with everything that’s going on in Egypt, and China overnight... it’s a case of emerging markets weakening.” Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at BTIG, said.

“Anything you’ve got that has emerging market exposure should be jettisoned. People keep trying to bottom-fish the miners, but that needs China to rebound dramatically, which I doubt they will.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.