European shares edge up on Bernanke, Ifo data
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

European shares edge up on Bernanke, Ifo data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday as investors shrugged off Spanish budget concerns and focused on German economic data as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting it would continue its easy monetary policy, which could give stock markets support needed to resume this year’s rally.

Comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to the National Association for Business Economics lifted shares as he underscored views that the easy U.S. monetary policy would remain in place for some time, which fanned hopes that markets could see another round of quantitative easing.

“Bernanke’s warning that the cyclical labor market problem may convert into a structural one, might be a call for even more easing,” Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist UniCredit Research, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.85 percent at 1,088.63. The Euro STOXX 50, meanwhile, rose 0.6 percent.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.7 percent, while Germany’s DAX index gained 1.2 percent.

The Spanish market bucked the trend after the governing People’s Party missed out on an outright majority in regional elections. The IBEX fell 0.8 percent after earlier hitting a two and a half week low.

