European shares hit 3-week closing low

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday hitting a three-week closing low in a choppy session, with two major indexes falling below a support level sending a bearish signal to the market as weak U.S. data hit investor sentiment.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose less than expected in February raising fears that economic growth in the first quarter would be lacklustre.

“It has been a choppy trading session, there has been a knee jerk reaction to the U.S. durable goods orders,” said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 1 percent at 1,073.03 which was just above its 50-day moving average, while both the FTSE 100 and the Euro STOXX 50 index broke below theirs.

“Our clients are trading in a range on the FTSEurofirst 300 index between around 1,090, a level it has failed to break much above and 1,070 which is near its 50 day moving average. If it breaks 1,070 we could see it drop to 1,060, its March low,” he said.

One of the most actively traded stocks was Total, down 1.4 percent in volume four times its 90-day daily average, after the oil major on Tuesday warned it could take six months to halt the flow of a gas leak at its Elgin North Sea platform.