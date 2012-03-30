European shares lock in best Q1 since 2006

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - European share prices snapped a three-day losing run on Friday, ending the quarter up almost 7 percent, marking their best first quarter since 2006, after euro zone finance ministers agreed on a temporary boost of the currency bloc’s rescue capacity.

Mining and steel stocks led the gainers, with Anglo American and ArcelorMittal both up 1.7 percent, boosted by rising base metal prices.

Auto stocks - the best performing sector so far this year with a gain of nearly 30 percent - also featured among the biggest gainers on Friday, with Daimler adding 2.4 percent and BMW 2.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended up 0.9 percent at 1,069.16 points, posting its best first quarter in six years.

Investors’ focus was back on euro zone politics, with euro zone finance ministers agreeing on a temporary increase in their financial rescue capacity to prevent a new flare-up of the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3 percent and Germany’s DAX index gained 1 percent to end its best first quarter since 1998.