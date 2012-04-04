FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall as Spain reignites euro crisis
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 6 years ago

European shares fall as Spain reignites euro crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares fell to a two-month low, posted the biggest one-day drop in a month and braced for further volatility on Wednesday after a disappointing auction of Spanish debt reignited concerns about the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the region’s debt, fell 3.1 percent after Spain sold less debt than it had hoped for.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 2.1 percent lower at 1,049.97, while the euro zone’s Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.5 percent to 2,396, breaching the 50 percent retracement of its December-March move.

“The euro crisis always comes in waves and this one is clearly a new wave,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank said. “There is a lot of volatility and today it doesn’t feel like it is the bottom already.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.