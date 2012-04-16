European stocks gain, cheered by US data

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data kept the door open for an improvement in corporate earnings, partly eclipsing investors’ concern about Spain’s mounting debt costs.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,034.85 points, extending gains in afternoon trade following the release of U.S. data.

“The retail sales data was quite favourable. The U.S. economy clearly is currently outperforming the euro zone on aggregate so it makes sense to seek some exposure,” James Buckley, European fund manager at Baring Asset Management, said.

“If you look through the short term noise, the valuations are attractive.”