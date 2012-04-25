European equities bolstered by strong earnings

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a second day on Wednesday, bolstered by a crop of strong earnings reports, but volumes were low, with investors betting that economic weakness and the euro zone debt crisis would prompt a fresh down leg before too long.

Much better-than-expected profits from Apple chimed in with a string of more modest forecast beats in Europe, including from Swedbank.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1 percent at 1,043.21 points, further recovering from Monday’s three-month low of 1,018.65 hit on concerns that political shifts in France and the Netherlands would make it even harder for the euro zone to come out of recession and to club together and help debt-ridden members like Spain.

“The majority of the bounce we’ve had is to do with Apple numbers,” Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities said.

“I think we will only be nudging up to test the resolve ... One can ignore things like Spain on a daily basis, but not for longer.”