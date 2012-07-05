European shares end lower; Draghi comments weigh

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped from two-month highs to end slightly lower on Thursday as a slew of expected positive measures by central banks to boost growth prompted investors to book profits, while encouraging data dimmed chances of more U.S. stimulus.

Disappointing comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about the economic outlook and a lack of hints that more easy money was on the way also weighed, with bond yields in both Spain and Italy rising and their share indexes slumping 3.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.1 percent lower 1,044.73 points. It had earlier hit 1,054.02, its highest since early May, after China’s central bank surprised with a rate cut. The ECB also cut rates, while the Bank of England launched further monetary stimulus, as expected.

“Central banks did what they were expected to do. I would label the announcements as positive, but the market has also witnessed some logical profit taking after a very strong run in the past days,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Euro zone banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the sector index down 2.9 percent. Other sectors linked to growth, which performed strongly in recent days in anticipation of the central bank actions, also fell. The construction and chemicals sectors both ended down 1 percent.