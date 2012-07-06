FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares post worst 1-day fall in two weeks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

European shares post worst 1-day fall in two weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - European shares posted their worst one-day fall in around two weeks on Friday as persistent concerns over U.S. economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis led investors to sell equities, but not by enough to prevent a fifth week of gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 1 percent at 1,033.99 points - its biggest one-day fall since losing 1.6 percent on June 25.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.1 percent to 2,236.29 points.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent weighed on sentiment, with banking stocks the worst hit.

Although both indexes clung onto gains made after European Union leaders unveiled on June 29 new measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis, investors said the rally was fading out fast due to worries over political snags to the deal.

“The problems still have not been solved. We haven’t sold our equities holding yet but we’re thinking of selling. This is a trading environment - we’ll take advantage of buying on dips and selling on rallies,” said Integrated Asset Management head Emanuel Arbib, whose firm is overweight on bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.