European shares beaten by earnings, buoyed by charts
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

European shares beaten by earnings, buoyed by charts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European equities edged down on Wednesday, with a weak start to the second quarter reporting season from the autos and luxury sectors denting sentiment, but technical support levels putting a lid on any losses in thin and jittery summer holiday trading.

Burberry Group was the biggest faller among the blue chips, shedding 7.9 percent and dragging down other luxury goods stocks such as French rival LVMH, after the maker of checked raincoats reported a slowdown in sales growth, hit by its performance in China.

There was also bad news for carmakers, with a drop in sales and a cautious outlook from Renault, and for industrials, with a profit warning from U.S. engine maker Cummins hitting a number of European companies.

“People are getting concerned about the health of earnings as markets are very sensitive to profit warnings,” said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,038.50 points, its losses limited by technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033.

Some investors were also unwilling to chase the market too low ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes, due after the European close, which have the potential to boost risk appetite if they hint at a third round of quantitative easing.

