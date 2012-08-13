FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares in worst day in 7 sessions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

European shares in worst day in 7 sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares had their worst day in more than a week on Monday in thin volumes, as worries over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis hit equity markets after a rally led by expectations of new stimulus measures.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.4 percent at 1,094.66 points - its biggest intraday fall since ending down 1.2 percent on Aug. 2.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.3 percent to 2,415.41 points.

Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at British firm Ashburton, said there could still be some political hurdles before pledges by the European Central Bank to fix the region’s debt crisis turn into concrete action.

“I‘m just a little bit cautious in the short-term. I think we might drift a little bit until the end of August,” said Robinson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.