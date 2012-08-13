European shares in worst day in 7 sessions

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares had their worst day in more than a week on Monday in thin volumes, as worries over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis hit equity markets after a rally led by expectations of new stimulus measures.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.4 percent at 1,094.66 points - its biggest intraday fall since ending down 1.2 percent on Aug. 2.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.3 percent to 2,415.41 points.

Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at British firm Ashburton, said there could still be some political hurdles before pledges by the European Central Bank to fix the region’s debt crisis turn into concrete action.

“I‘m just a little bit cautious in the short-term. I think we might drift a little bit until the end of August,” said Robinson.