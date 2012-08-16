FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rising utility and bank stocks lift European shares
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Rising utility and bank stocks lift European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday to within touching distance of their 2012 peaks, lifted by utility and banking stocks, propped up by persistent expectations of new stimulus measures to fight off the global economic slowdown and ease the euro zone crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.3 percent at 1,103.61 points, near its 2012 closing high of 1,106.79 points reached on March 16.

The Euro STOXX 50 rose 1 percent to 2,455.04 points, with Spain’s benchmark IBEX equity index rising by 4.1 percent, with traders betting that the European Central Bank may help the debt-laden Spanish economy.

“There’s still a lot of optimism that there will be some deal on more quantitative easing. But it’s a low volume rise on a lot of hope without a lot of substance,” said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.