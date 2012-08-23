European shares off on jitters over global outlook

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Thursday, after a choppy session in very light trade, as concern over the outlook for the global economy took its toll on investor sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 1,090.20, having risen as high as 1,102.67 after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday suggested it could soon launch fresh stimulus measures to boost growth.

But the focus soon shifted back to the weak economic fundamentals and investors once again looked to lock in profits after strong recent gains.

Data on Thursday showed the downturn was spreading further throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began among the smaller, periperhal states increasingly taking root in core economies such as Germany.

Traded volumes on the index stood at just 61 percent of the 90-day daily average and exaggerated the moves.

“We’ve seen a significant rally on very thin volumes over the last month or so. Technically markets look a little stretched/overbought,” said Andrew Cole, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 29.9 billion pounds ($47.25 billion) of assets under management.

“We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a correction.”