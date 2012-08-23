FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares off on jitters over global outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

European shares off on jitters over global outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Thursday, after a choppy session in very light trade, as concern over the outlook for the global economy took its toll on investor sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 1,090.20, having risen as high as 1,102.67 after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday suggested it could soon launch fresh stimulus measures to boost growth.

But the focus soon shifted back to the weak economic fundamentals and investors once again looked to lock in profits after strong recent gains.

Data on Thursday showed the downturn was spreading further throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began among the smaller, periperhal states increasingly taking root in core economies such as Germany.

Traded volumes on the index stood at just 61 percent of the 90-day daily average and exaggerated the moves.

“We’ve seen a significant rally on very thin volumes over the last month or so. Technically markets look a little stretched/overbought,” said Andrew Cole, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 29.9 billion pounds ($47.25 billion) of assets under management.

“We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a correction.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.