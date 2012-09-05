FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady at the close, focus on ECB
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

European shares steady at the close, focus on ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European shares steadied at the close on Wednesday, in sight of earlier one-month lows, with investors avoiding strong bets before Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank, which might announce a bond-buying plan but offer limited details.

Shares rebounded in afternoon trade after a media report said the ECB planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term debt to ease the region’s financial crisis, but caution soon returned to the market.

“Investors are looking for some visibility. If we do get some concrete details on the ECB bond purchase plans, there is potential for a bigger market reaction,” Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said

“Global growth concerns are starting to overtake the euro zone’s break up worries. You would expect to see the sectors within Europe, such as banks, telecoms and utilities, starting to outperform in that kind of scenario.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended flat at 1,079.42 points after touching 1,074.05, the lowest since early August, earlier in the session.

