European shares hit by weak earnings outlook
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

European shares hit by weak earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, dragged lower by expectations of weak corporate earnings in the region after a subdued start to the U.S. reporting season.

Shares in Bang & Olufsen fell 3.8 percent in volume nearly four times their daily average as the Danish stereo and television maker recorded a much wider than expected quarterly loss due to weakening demand for luxury goods.

It added to investor concerns after U.S. bellwether aluminium maker Alcoa cut its demand forecasts and oil major Chevron Corp issued a profit warning.

“I think the earnings season is going to be very disappointing,” Robert Quinn, chief European strategist at Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ, said.

“There may even be the case for a reversal (of the recent equity rally), with the macro side still negative while the impulse from policy won’t be contributing very much.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,091.57 points.

