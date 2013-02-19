FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stocks lifted to 3-wk highs by German data
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 4:33 PM / 5 years ago

European stocks lifted to 3-wk highs by German data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - European shares rallied on Tuesday, with stronger than expected German sentiment data prompting investors to return to economically sensitive sectors like autos and technology after a three session losing streak.

The keenly-watched German ZEW investor sentiment index jumped to a three-year high this month, beating even the most optimistic economist forecasts.

The data gave an early flavour of the kind of economic improvement that strategists and investors are counting on to fuel European equity market gains for this year.

“Some investors are asking if the improvement in leading indicators is sustainable, and we think it is,” said Andreas Huerkamp, equity strategist at Commerzbank.

“The start of recovery of leading indicators should continue and then, in the second quarter, companies will start to become more optimistic again  That should trigger the next upwards move in the market.”

A strong start to the week on Wall Street - which had been closed on Monday for a public holiday - also fuelled appetite for European equities, helping the market extend gains in afternoon trade.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 1.1 percent at 1,172.23 points - more than recovering the previous three session’s losses to post its best finish in three weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.