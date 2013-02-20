FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dividend cuts weigh on European shares
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Dividend cuts weigh on European shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday as surprise dividend cuts by RSA and Lufthansa and weak results from the likes of Accor and BHP Billiton weighed on sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed down 3.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,168.08.

Britain’s biggest business insurer RSA was the biggest individual faller after it unexpectedly cut its dividend by a fifth after weak investment returns, sending its shares down 14.9 percent.

“There would have been a lot of income funds invested in the stock purely on the basis of its dividend, so they would have been selling out of it today, but once it settles down investors will realise that it was a sensible move,” Paul Mumford, a fund manager at Cavendish, said.

The announcement had a knock on effect within the insurance sector with Aviva down 4.4 percent as Markit downgraded its dividend forecasts for the company by up to 19 percent.

While Europe’s biggest airline Lufthansa shed 6 percent after stunning markets by witholding a dividend for the second time in three years.

Telecoms, which have the highest dividend expectations in Europe -- analysts forecast a 6.1 percent yield in the sector over the coming 12-months -- fell 1.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.