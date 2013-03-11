FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks halt European share rally on Italian debt scare
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Banks halt European share rally on Italian debt scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Banking stocks held European shares below 4-1/2 years highs on Monday, depressed by a worsening outlook for Italy’s public finances.

The STOXX euro zone banking index shed 0.8 percent, as a downgrade of Italy’s sovereign debt rating late on Friday triggered a selloff in the country’s banks, which own much of Rome’s public debt.

Milan-listed Mediobanca, BP Emilia and Banco Popolare led sector fallers, shedding between 3 percent and 5 percent, after Fitch warned that inconclusive elections last month threatened to delay much-needed economic reforms.

“Everyone I talk to wants to steer clear of Italy until there is clarity on the political situation,” one senior pan-European trader in Milan said.

“Banks are hit first but I think that, slowly but surely, everything will come off.”

The banks capped gains on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which provisionally closed flat at 1,194.83 points, keeping below a high of 1,197.73 hit on Friday and previously not seen since 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.