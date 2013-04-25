FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners lead European shares higher on stimulus expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Miners lead European shares higher on stimulus expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Demand for equities remained robust as Europe’s top shares rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday, supported by central bank stimulus and boosted by results and M&A speculation.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 7.89 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,199.71, heading back towards five-year highs of 1,207 seen in March.

Recent weak global economic data including Spain’s record high jobless figures on Thursday has sparked expectations of more stimulus from central banks.

“Overall investors see the potential for new measures and the distortion of global valuations as a reason to hold dogmatically on to their equities,” Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.

“Shares are seen as a yield asset class with risks skewed to the upside. Bonds have lost their appeal for the opposite reason,” he said.

The prospect of more efforts to boost growth helped miners , which rose 2.4 percent tracking higher commodity prices.

Kazakh-focused miner Kazkhmys rallied 4.2 percent after first-quarter copper output rose almost 12 percent year-on-year.

The sector remains down about 15 percent so far this year as broader concerns over profits, costs and demand from China weigh on the sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.