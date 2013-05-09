FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Defensive dip leads European shares off multi-year high
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 4 years

Defensive dip leads European shares off multi-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday as investors cashed in recent gains in defensive sectors, but found technical support to keep a recent bull market intact and remain near multi-year highs.

The euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 0.4 percent to 2,774.96 points, retreating from a near two-year high but finding support at an upwards trendline from lows hit on April 18.

The index is up nearly 10 percent in the past three weeks, and hit its highest point since July 2011 on Wednesday.

“It’s natural to have a pull back after the gains we’ve seen. The fact that we found support to come off the lows suggests that there’s still plenty of appetite in the market,” Matt Basi, sales trader at CMC Markets, said.

“It’s a bull market, and people are quite happy to buy dips.”

Utility stocks fell 0.5 percent, the biggest sectoral faller on the STOXX Europe 600, led lower by a 5 percent fall in Italian gas transport company Snam after main shareholder Eni launched a placement at a discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

Italy’s blue chips lagged regional peers, down 1 percent, with Banca Popolare di Milano the top faller, slumping 8.9 percent on concerns that a plan to transform the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company could be delayed, or even dropped.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.