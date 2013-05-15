Swiss stocks lift European shares to fresh heights

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.7 pct at 1,245.66 points

* Euro STOXX 50 rises 0.5 pct to 2,809.58 points

* Fall in Swiss franc buoys Swiss stock market

* Oil pricing probe hits energy companies’ stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - European shares scaled new five-year highs on Wednesday, led by gains for several major Swiss stocks after a fresh fall on the Swiss franc that should continue to buoy the country’s exporters.

UBS technical analysts said European equity markets may retreat by June, but the majority of traders and investors felt any such pull-back would be short-lived and that European stock markets should continue to rise over the course of 2013.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.7 percent at 1,245.66 points, its highest level since mid-2008, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also rose 0.5 percent to 2,809.58 points.

The Swiss SMI index rose 1.5 percent to outperform other European markets, with gains at pharmaceutical groups Novartis and Roche, and food company Nestle adding the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300.

Clarinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said Swiss companies were benefiting from a fresh fall in the Swiss franc against the euro and U.S. dollar, which would continue to help the country’s companies export products.

He added it was difficult to justify bets on a broad-market fall in the current environment, due to rate cuts and injections of liquidity by world central banks which have hit returns on bonds and caused investors to move money over to equities.

“It’s tough to go against the flow of money coming from the central banks,” he said.

PRICING PROBE HITS OIL STOCKS

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas Index underperformed with a 0.4 percent fall, as a probe into the industry’s pricing of oil impacted companies such as Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell, among others.

UBS’ technical analysts said any further gains on European equity markets could be limited in the near-term, after a strong first half of 2013 which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 rise 10 percent since the start of the year.

However, McLaren Securities managing director Terry Torrison said any pull-back would be a minor one, since the fact that equities were offering better returns than bonds would continue to prop up stock markets.

“Any correction will be very short-lived and very small. It is definitely not a case of ‘sell in May and go away’.”