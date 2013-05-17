FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto stocks lead European shares to weekly gain
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Auto stocks lead European shares to weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - A rally in auto stocks and strong U.S. data helped European shares set a new 5-year high on Friday and record their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts sector added 3 percent after data showed Europe’s car market growing for the first time in 1-1/2 years in April, while tyremaker Michelin said sales rose in Europe last month.

They helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally close up 0.1 percent at 1,246.79 points, a new 5-year closing peak.

The index extended gains in the afternoon after better-than-expected U.S. sentiment and economic activity data.

“The markets are not purely liquidity-driven, what is happening in the U.S. is real,” said Didier Saint-Georges, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac Gestion, which has 57 billion euros ($73.10 billion) under management.

“Altogether we do remain fairly bullish on the market. I don’t think this exuberance is irrational.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
