Falls of DAX, LVMH hit European shares
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
July 25, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Falls of DAX, LVMH hit European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, with the German market hit after business sentiment in the country fell to its lowest level in nine months, while luxury goods group LVMH slumped after weaker-than-expected results.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,371.21 points.

The German DAX equity index was down by 1.6 percent after a survey by the respected Ifo think-tank showed that German business sentiment had fallen to its lowest level in nine months in July.

European stock markets also extended losses towards the end of the trading session after Russia said on Friday that Ukraine had targeted Russian law enforcement officers by shelling across the border from eastern Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
