European shares end higher as Greek deadline looms

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - European stocks rallied on Thursday, reversing half of the losses suffered earlier in the week as Greece moved closer to clinch a bond swap deal with private creditors and avoid a messy default that would have ripple effects across the euro zone.

Shares of banks, the main holders of Greek debt, were among the top gainers, with Deutsche Bank up 4.3 percent, Societe Generale up 3.5 percent and Credit Agricole up 3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,074.43 points. The benchmark index had tumbled 2.6 percent on Tuesday, a sell-off fuelled in part by rumours of a delay in the deadline for the Greek debt swap deal.

“More than half of the creditors have signed up already. Ahead of the final decision, we’re preparing a list of stocks that have fallen back to attractive levels,” Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France, said.

Investors holding at least 61 percent of the total 206 billion euros in debt have already signed up well before the 2000 GMT deadline, while a number of Greek media have cited higher figures.