European stocks end at 8-month closing high

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - European stocks ended higher on Friday, climbing for the fourth straight day and hitting their highest level since before the market’s slump in late July, as appetite for the region’s equities continued to recover while sovereign debt fears abated.

Insurers paced the gains, with AXA up 1.9 percent and Allianz up 2.2 percent, a day after winning concessions in EU’s tough new capital rules, potentially saving the sector billions of euros.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially ended 0.4 percent higher at 1,106.55 points, and posted a weekly gain of 2.5 percent.

“The tension has dropped and risk premiums have fallen. The LTRO was a game changer, and investors see the glass half full now,” Jean-Marie Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI Asset Management, which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion) under management, said.

“That said, technically, the market is ‘overbought’ and it’s dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise. I wouldn’t be surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next few weeks, which will offer entry points that investors should use to significantly increase their exposure to the asset class.”

The improvement in confidence was also reflected in a sharp drop in implied volatility, with the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index plunging to a low of 17.26 during the session, a level not seen since late 2007.